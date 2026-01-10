Penticton News

Community feedback meetups planned in South Okanagan-Similkameen

Give community feedback

Photo: Contributed Join the community through CFSOS.

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen has something new up its sleeve to promote neighbour-led ideas and sharing.

They have introduced the "Possibility Circle," which is described as a new monthly online learning and collaborating opportunity.

"The series launches January 14 and will meet monthly, primarily online, with a small number of in-person gatherings planned throughout the year. The Possibility Circle is open to all residents of the South Okanagan Similkameen, from experienced community volunteers to neighbours who are simply curious about what’s happening locally," reads a press release from CFSOS.

"The Possibility Circle builds on the momentum from last fall’s Built by Neighbours workshop, where participants explored Asset-Based-Community-Development and the principles behind Neighbourhood Small Grants."

CFSOS reports that a clear message was received, which was that people wanted more time and space to keep sharing ideas.

“We heard clearly that people weren’t finished with the conversation," says Kim English, Regional Development & NSG Manager at CFSOS.

“The Possibility Circle is a way to keep that learning going in a relaxed and accessible format.”

The sessions will be 90 minutes long and include "lightly facilitated conversation and small group discussion," sometimes featuring guest speakers.

The Possibility Circle is open to anyone living in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

“There's no expectation to attend every month,” English said.

“People can join when the timing or topic feels right.”

The Possibility Circle is free to attend. Learn more by clicking here or emailing [email protected]