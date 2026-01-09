Penticton News

New judge added to Penticton Provincial Court lineup

New judge in town

Photo: Lancaster House/Tina-Marie Bradford Tina-Marie Bradford is Penticton's newest provincial court judge.

The B.C. government has assigned a new judge to provincial court in Penticton.

Tina-Marie Bradford will join the Penticton court lineup effective Feb. 9, bringing 25 years of legal experience.

According to a provincial press release, Bradford comes to the job after beginning her career as a Crown counsel victim service worker, then moving on to serve as in-house legal counsel at the BC General Employee's Union (BCGEU), eventually becoming a senior litigator while also mentoring law students, young lawyers and lay advocates.

Bradford was appointed after multi-step process that begins with interested lawyers applying, and a review by the Judicial Council of B.C.

While Penticton will be her home courthouse, Bradford may travel throughout the region should the demand be there.