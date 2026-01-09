Penticton News
City of Penticton launches new tool to voice accessibility concerns
Voice accessibility concerns
The City of Penticton has a new way for residents to report accessibility concerns.
"The City’s ‘Report an Issue’ online tool, at penticton.ca/report-an-issue, has been enhanced to include a new category titled: Accessibility Issue," reads a press release issued Friday.
"This option allows you to report accessibility concerns related to sidewalks, public walkways, city facilities and more. Your feedback and reports help us create a more inclusive and accessible community for everyone."
For more information about local accessibility initiatives, check out penticton.ca/accessible-city.
