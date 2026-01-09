Penticton News

Penticton retirement care home overwhelmed after receiving 'heartwarming' community support over holidays

'Heartwarming' local care

Photo: Google Street View Haven Hill Care Centre in Penticton.

The staff and residents at Haven Hill Care Centre in Penticton are overwhelmed with gratitude after community support made their holiday season brighter.

The local London Drugs organized its annual Seniors Christmas Tree in their store, allowing shoppers to purchase gift items for local seniors, and it was an overwhelming success.

Some of the beneficiaries of the program are Haven Hill residents, and receiving the gifts was a major seasonal highlight.

"It is truly heartwarming to see the community come together to uplift our residents during the Christmas season," said Chelsea McVeeters, Haven Hill recreation manager.

"We were especially touched by two beautiful gifts from children, each accompanied by a sweet note sharing that they had used their own money to purchase the gifts. What a wonderful reminder of kindness and compassion."

McVeeters wished to share her thanks on behalf of everyone at Haven Hill to all involved.

"To everyone who played a role — whether organizing, shopping, wrapping, delivering, or supporting this initiative in any way — thank you. Your thoughtfulness and generosity truly make a difference, and our seniors felt the warmth of your care."