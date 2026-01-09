Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen entering budget information sessions after draft budget sees 4.88 per cent tax requisition hike
Draft budget 4.88% hike
The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board of directors has given first reading to its 2026 budget, triggering a series of information sessions throughout the region for the public to learn more and provide feedback ahead of formal adoption.
At Thursday's meeting, the board heard that as the budget stands, it will see a total tax requisition of $29.561 million for 2026, which is up from $27.795 million the year prior.
Budget information sessions will run throughout the rest of January and into early February, at the following locations:
The public is also welcome to watch the budget presentation online here, and provide feedback to the RDOS via email at [email protected], regular mail or drop-off at the Regional District office at 101 Martin Street in Penticton, BC, V2A 5J9, all before Monday, February 2, 2026, at 4:30 pm.
