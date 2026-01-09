Penticton News

Penticton Indian Band member nominated as a Canadian Indigenous women entrepreneur role model

Big honour nation-wide

Photo: Dolly Kruger Dolly Kruger has been chosen as one of NACCA's Indigenous Women Entrepreneur Role Models

A Penticton (Sn’pintktn) Indian Band woman is being recognized nationally by the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association for her "strength, resilience, and innovation."

Dolly Kruger was one of 40 Indigenous women across Canada chosen for NACCA's Indigenous Women Entrepreneurship Role Model Campaign.

NACCA said the campaign highlights Indigenous women entrepreneurs from across the Indigenous Financial Institution (IFI) network, with the goal of not only honouring their successes but also inspiring other Indigenous women to explore entrepreneurship.

Kruger told Castanet that she was taken by surprise when she found out she was chosen for her business, Silversky Cradle & Casket.

"Definitely surprised and honoured to be thought of in that way," she said.

Silversky Cradle & Casket "provides hand-crafted caskets, urns, and cradle boards inspired by Syilx/Okanagan cultural teachings — offering families meaningful, culturally aligned options during the most sacred moments of life’s journey."

Kruger is the founder of SilverEagle Construction.

"I was born and raised on a working ranch here in Okanagan Valley with my great, great grandfather, Charlie Armstrong, and my late mother, Bronco and I was always working on the ranch," she said.

"I think that's where I got a lot of my work ethic and my drive just to see things through."

Kruger said it's important to show Indigenous achievement and spread awareness to not only local and surrounding seven nations, but also nations across Canada.

"I think that being able to represent and present myself and the company is going to show other Indians across Canada that they can do anything they want. They can do anything they set their heart and mind to," she said.

Not only has she started a successful business, but Kruger is also serving her second consecutive term on PIB Council, won the 2024 Kamloopa Pow Wow Pitch, and was awarded the RBC Emerging Indigenous Filmmaker Award (2024).

Kruger also took part in Telus Storyhive’s Indigenous Storyteller Edition to produce Chief Thunderbird.

Her advice to any young or budding entrepreneurs is to start from where they are.

"Start with what you have, and grow from there and know that there's more people watching you than you realize," she said.

"There's a lot of power in just that itself, because when you set your heart and mind to do something and you strive to do that every day, you can accomplish and do anything you want."

Heading forward with her business, Kruger said her dream is to have other shops, whether they be in B.C. or across Canada.

"I do want to open up other shops in other First Nations communities, and I also want to one day be able to ship my pet urns and my cradle boards and my human urns on a global level," she said.

"I'm very humbled and honoured to be able to serve my community, not only my community, but people at large in this way.

"When they have loved ones who are coming to the end of life and on to the next journey of their path, I'm honoured to be able to provide a service and an option for people to be involved in their loved one's final resting crib."

Kruger has already sat down with NACCA to do her interview and expects to see the footage coming out and airing on all their networks in the next few weeks. More information on the program can be found online here.