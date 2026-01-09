Penticton News

Tickets to special Penticton Frost Festival events now on sale

Special Frost Fest tickets

Photo: City of Penticton Frost Fest is just around the corner.

Frost Fest Winter Carnival is just around the corner in Penticton, and tickets are now on sale to special events that are part of the overall celebration benefitting local causes.

From Jan. 23 to 25, Penticton will be host to a full weekend of free activities and entertainment, plus two ticketed events.

The Frost Fest Gala kicks off Friday, Jan. 23 at Poplar Grove Winery, and will feature cocktails, a full-course dinner and live entertainment.

Proceeds from tickets will go to Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest, a non-profit event run by volunteers that offers children's programming for kids in the community.

For more information and to grab tickets, click here.

Then on Sunday, Jan. 25, get tickets for the Matinee Movie Melt at the Cleland Theatre for a screening of The Mighty Ducks.

The screening starts at 2 p.m., and tickets are just $5 per person or $20 for a family of five or more. Buy tickets at the Community Centre reception.

"The Penticton Seniors’ Centre will be on-site with baked treats and popcorn available by donation, with proceeds supporting this volunteer-powered, non-profit drop-in centre," reads a press release from the City of Penticton.

"Families with kids may wish to attend the Gym Flurries (free open gym from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) in the Community Centre gymnasium and then pop over to the movie afterward."

A third fundraiser will also take place on Sunday, Jan. 25, and this one requires no tickets.

"The Pancake Breakfast, sponsored by the Penticton Firefighters, will be held outside the Barking Parrot at the Lakeside Hotel. With breakfast by donation, you can fuel up before the Frosty Toes Polar Swim. Funds will benefit the Firefighters Charitable Society," reads the press release.

"More festival details will be announced in the coming days."

For a full Frost Frest snapshot, visit frostfest.ca.