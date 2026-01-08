Penticton News

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen sees significant jump in Freedom of Information requests from public

Influx of FOI requests

Photo: File photo RDOS sees uptick in FOI requests.

Freedom of Information document requests have more than doubled in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen this year, a trend district staff are watching closely.

At Thursday's meeting, the RDOS board of directors received a report from staff explaining that in 2025, 62 formal resquests for RDOS records were received from the public, up from 29 in 2023 and 31 in 2024.

It amounted to approximately 3,820 pages of records and 10 audio files.

Deputy corporate officer Gillian Cramm said the nature of the requests has shifted to things like neighbour disputes, or people fishing for information that may be related to court cases they are involved in.

"The requests are not coming from lawyers. For the most part, they're coming from just everyday people, but I think they're hoping to find some information that may support what they believe could be a reason why they could sue somebody or have a stop put to something," Cramm said.

"And I don't know how successful they are, because they ask for records, we provide what records we have in accordance with the [Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act], and that's the last we hear of that matter from each applicant."

Photo: RDOS Nature of FOI requests in 2025 at the RDOS.

The board heard that district staff do not have specific numbers as to cost, nor have they been keeping specific tally of how many hours staff put into fulfilling the boom in FOI requests.

However, they have not needed to hire outside contractor help at this time.

“I must say, though, due to the time restraints of it a Freedom of Information request, sometimes it is a bit taxing on our staff, when we have other items that are are currently in the queue and we do have to we are legislated to meet the timelines of the 30 working-day response,” corporate officer Traceh Batten said.

“At this time, we've been dealing with it, but is definitely on my radar to keep aware of it, and if there are any changes, I will come to the board.”

Board member Spencer Coyne, mayor of Princeton, noted his concerns.

"I would like to see us somehow involve the province in this, because it is taking up a lot of time, a lot of resources. And as we've seen people have weaponized the Freedom of Information process, time and time again,” Coyne said.

“So I think it we should figure out a way to make sure the province understands.”