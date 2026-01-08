Penticton News

Penticton's Alleycats Alliance celebrates catching last feline in 70-cat colony

70 colony cats looked after

Photo: AlleyCats Alliance Penticton-based cat rescue closes out colony work with their 70th cat

A Penticton-based cat rescue celebrated a major milestone at the end of 2025, capturing the final cat in a 70-member colony. With another colony taken care of, they aim to continue helping cats in need this year.

Theresa Nolet with AlleyCats Alliance said they have been working on nabbing the last cat from a colony for a while.

"It is a big tom, who looks like he is the main source of the colony's DNA! He has been very elusive for a long time and we thought we would never trap him," she said.

"He could not resist the tasty treat put out for him, in he went and now he will be neutered, vet checked and released back into the care of the owners on this property."

In total, Nolet said AlleyCats has spent $25,000 in vet costs on just this colony, not to mention the time and energy of their tireless volunteers with trapping, driving etc.

"AlleyCATS is so grateful to the vet clinics that work with us."

The rescue said they will continue to support the landowners, since some cats could not be adopted out and were returned.

"The caretaker will stay in touch with us and we continue to supply all the colonies that we work with food, even when they are considered to be completed," Nolet said.

The plan for the rescue is to continue to help feral and abandoned cats to the best of their ability, adopting out as many as possible and assisting people who cannot afford to have their cats spayed and neutered.

"Of course our New Year wish is to win the lottery so that we could increase our numbers exponentially! Seeing an end to the homeless cats situation," Nolet said.

To donate towards veterinary costs, future kitten care, or to support the good work that AlleyCATS Alliance does in the Okanagan, go to their website to give using PayPal www.alleycatsalliance.org or e-transfer to [email protected]