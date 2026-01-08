Penticton News

Support for pushback against dangerous invasive plants at Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Photo: RDCO The Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus Altissima) is an invasive species in the Okanagan.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board of directors will ask the provincial government to add ten dangerous invasive plants to a noxious weeds list, hoping to get the ball rolling for increased enforcement, mitigation, and valley-wide cooperation.

The provincial government has not changed its Weed Control Regulation Schedule A since 2012, but this winter, the list of regulated noxious weeds will be updated.

OASISS representatives spoke to the RDOS board Thursday, convincing them to send a request recommending ten plants be added and labelled "regionally noxious," opening up options for funding and enforcement to remove such species within the RDOS, and more teeth to address them on private properties.

"Having these listed as species that we are able to address, we are able to go in and work through removal process on lands we have authority over," explained RDOS staff.

"Having these plants listed gives us the opportunity to work with property owners, to encourage them to remove [invasive species within untidy unsightly bylaws]."

"All 10 species are considered injurious to public health, agriculture, recreation, wildlife or property. These plants have been introduced from other countries and lack the predators or pathogens that would normally keep them in check in their native homeland," reads their report.

"The proposed species have been recorded in the Okanagan-Similkameen region but have the potential to significantly expand their range. As they spread to new locations, they will cause further environmental, economic and societal harm."

Lisa Scott with OASISS said the hope is to set an example valley-wide of pushing for provincially-listed noxious species, to allow for more education and eradication.

"We are working with the Regional District and other municipalities to get efficient and practical information to property owners. Part of that project will involve and initiative or incentive, a free native tree or shrub for replacement," Scott said, as an example of some work OASISS is doing specific to invasive trees.

Other education initiatives include disseminating information as to the best ways to dispose of invasive species, and the best times of year, to ensure a lack of spread.

Scott noted that the Regional District of Central Okanagan and Regional District of North Okanagan have their own version of invasive weed lists which are far more extensive, and "there are some questions over the legality of their lists."

"They don't have an organization such as OASISS to help them with the overarching prevention, mitigation and education programming, and same goes in the North Okanagan, in fact they have taken a step backwards in recent years ... it's very light up there, and we in fact get a lot of phone calls from residents of the Central and North Okanagan asking us to come up there and help them," Scott said.

Isaac Gilbert, board member and councillor from Penticton, asked whether there could be conversations with the districts north of this region regarding a valley-wide program.

"One valley, one water, we all need to work in collaborating," Scott said in response.

"But somebody needs to start the initiative and the program which can build momentum ... we would be encouraging our partners in the Central and North Okanagan to take collective action, and we work together to manage these species. That's the only way we're going to get effective results."

The board ultimately agreed to send a request to the Provincial Invasive Plant Officer with the Ministry of Forests, asking that the ten plants be added to the B.C. Weed Control Regulation Schedule A.

Whether the province agrees remains to be seen.