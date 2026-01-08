Penticton News

South Okanagan man served $500 fine for part in welfare fraud

Fine for role in welfare fraud

Photo: File photo Penticton courthouse.

A South Okanagan man has been fined for his part in a fraudulent welfare scheme.

David James Johnson, 73, appeared in Penticton provincial court Wednesday to own up to his part in a local woman's 17-year-long crime spree swindling the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty out of more than $350,000.

Norlene White, 66, is now behind bars serving a 2.5 year sentence after being found guilty and, according to the sentencing judge, showing little remorse for her actions.

Johnson was, according to discussions in open court, White's common-law partner for some time during her fraud.

He became involved in the fraud in January 2009, when he signed an eviction letter, at White's request, for an address in Osoyoos.

White used that letter in order to make a claim for moving expenses from the provincial government.

However, she had not actually been living at that address, and Johnson knew that.

The act enabled White to commit fraud by obtaining moving expenses from the provincial ministry.

Johnson’s part is a small piece of White’s overall fraud, and on Wednesday the judge noted that there is “no evidence Mr. Johnson benefitted” from the deceit.

Johnson was handed a fine of $500.