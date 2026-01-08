South Okanagan man served $500 fine for part in welfare fraud
Fine for role in welfare fraud
A South Okanagan man has been fined for his part in a fraudulent welfare scheme.
David James Johnson, 73, appeared in Penticton provincial court Wednesday to own up to his part in a local woman's 17-year-long crime spree swindling the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty out of more than $350,000.
Norlene White, 66, is now behind bars serving a 2.5 year sentence after being found guilty and, according to the sentencing judge, showing little remorse for her actions.
Johnson was, according to discussions in open court, White's common-law partner for some time during her fraud.
He became involved in the fraud in January 2009, when he signed an eviction letter, at White's request, for an address in Osoyoos.
White used that letter in order to make a claim for moving expenses from the provincial government.
However, she had not actually been living at that address, and Johnson knew that.
The act enabled White to commit fraud by obtaining moving expenses from the provincial ministry.
Johnson’s part is a small piece of White’s overall fraud, and on Wednesday the judge noted that there is “no evidence Mr. Johnson benefitted” from the deceit.
Johnson was handed a fine of $500.
More Penticton News
- 2141 work picking up steamKamloops - 4:00 am
- Digital system reduces delayKamloops - 4:00 am
- Mayor pledges more patrolsKelowna - 4:00 am
- Reconciliation event a go?Chase - 4:00 am
- Fine for role in welfare fraudSouth Okanagan - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Grizzly South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel