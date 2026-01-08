Penticton News

Penticton resident warns pet owners after seeing coyote come through her yard again

Sharing coyote warning

Contributed Jacqueline McDonal

A Penticton resident is issuing a reminder for people to be careful letting their dogs and cats outside, after a coyote came through her yard once again early Wednesday morning.

Jacqueline McDonald said the coyote was caught on security footage going through their front yard at around 1:30 a.m. at Dauphin Place off South Main Street.

"We get coyotes often in our yard, good for people to remember they’re out there," she told Castanet.

She said they often see cats coming through their yard as well, and doesn't want to see them getting attacked.

According to WildSafeBC, on average, the Conservation Officer Service receives approximately 1,100 reports regarding coyotes every year.

The majority of the species are in urban areas such as the Lower Mainland and Central Okanagan. Coyote reports can increase slightly during the coyote breeding season, which begins in February.

Any coyote encounters that are aggressive in nature or show a lack of fear of people and pets should be reported to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.