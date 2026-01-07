Penticton News

Penticton's Hoodoo Adventures closing Ellis Street location, focusing on core tours and adventure programs

New chapter for Hoodoo

Photo: Hoodoo Adventures Hoodoo Adventures is closing down its Ellis Street location on Feb.

After 20 years in business and 10 years running a climbing gym and equipment rental centre, Penticton's Hoodoo Adventures is closing down its Ellis Street location.

Owner Lyndie Hill shared the notice on social media on Tuesday and spoke with Castanet, saying that the doors will close on Feb. 1.

While their climbing gym was well-loved and used, Hill said rent prices increased this year, and the model was no longer sustainable.

"It's the end of an era, and definitely sad for the climbing community, because they love that place. But I think it'll also maybe open a door for somebody else to step up and do something," Hill said.

But this doesn't mean the business is going anywhere.

"I'm looking for different location options. I have three or four options open to us, and we're going to continue to do our bike shuttles and programming and all tours and everything," Hill said.

In the meantime, Hoodoo is offering special January rates on drop-ins and punch passes for people to use the climbing wall for the last month.

"Hopefully, we get lots of people through the door, and they're super excited about it."

Hill said that they will also be cleaning out some of their stock by hosting a garage sale and selling older equipment.

"Time to do upgrades anyway, and just have a fresh start around."

Starting next week, second-hand items will be for sale during regular hours at Hoodoo, and the big garage sale will happen on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hill said that as things get sorted, they will be making announcements on programming and tours. They also plan to continue supporting the beer run and other community events they're involved in.

"We're going to be around, it'll just look different."

For more information and updates, head to their website here.