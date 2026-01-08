Penticton News
MLAs to meetup for pints and politics in Okanagan Falls
Pints and politics with MLAs
Photo: Conservative Party of British Columbia
Okanagan Falls Pints and Politics.
Three Okanagan MLAs will be hosting a pint and politics meetup at OK Falls Bar and Grill next week.
On Jan. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., MLA Kristina Loewen and Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew will gather for a Conservative campaign fundraiser for Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson.
"Whether you’re passionate about rural issues, affordability, public safety, water, health care, or just want to meet the people advocating for change in Victoria, this night is for you," reads the event listing.
The free event requires no donation to attend, and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by clicking here.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- $64k raised for food bankWest Kelowna - 8:00 pm
- Hundreds of Xmas hampersPenticton - 8:00 pm
- Poll: Streamers' spendingPoll - 7:30 pm
- Swinging trombone jazzSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Cricket expands in InteriorInterior - 7:00 pm
Real Estate
#14 - 4400 Gallaghers Dr E
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$914,900
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$914,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Grizzly South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net