MLAs to meetup for pints and politics in Okanagan Falls

Photo: Conservative Party of British Columbia Okanagan Falls Pints and Politics.

Three Okanagan MLAs will be hosting a pint and politics meetup at OK Falls Bar and Grill next week.

On Jan. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., MLA Kristina Loewen and Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew will gather for a Conservative campaign fundraiser for Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson.

"Whether you’re passionate about rural issues, affordability, public safety, water, health care, or just want to meet the people advocating for change in Victoria, this night is for you," reads the event listing.

The free event requires no donation to attend, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by clicking here.