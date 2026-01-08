Penticton News

Penticton custom truck body business proud of decades of growth through recessions, tariff challenges

Strong biz survives tariffs

Casey Richardson

"Community Cornerstones” is a series highlighting the industrial sector in Penticton.

One of Penticton's longest-standing industrial businesses is celebrating 45 years in operation, having begun its work with just a manager and a welder decades ago.

Brutus Truck Bodies is a large-scale truck body specialist operation, offering a wide range of custom steel and aluminum truck additions that are sold across North America.

"We started with just basic mechanics and welders, first with a stick and then with a wire feed. And today, it's all advanced from steel into aluminum buildings. We have a robot welder on site now," said Gerry Turchak, the owner and president of Brutus.

The team broadened its scope of customers from mainly logging companies to the municipal government, forestry, and mining. They started building more custom projects and one-off vehicles, too.

"The staff sure like it, because they don't get tired of monotonous building something over and over that's the same," Turchak said.

The company started building its first product in 1981, with a truck body called the “Brutus Box,” which is still created and sold today.

Turchak said he's proud of being able to carry on the business through good times and tough times, facing recessions and surviving.

"The economic tale of woe never goes away for any industry or any business. So it's an accomplishment," he said.

The team is continually facing uncertain times thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump putting a range of tariffs on Canadian goods.

"A lot of our American-Canadian fleets got scared, not knowing what was coming down the pipe, so they backed off and withdrew on their requirements, which was something we survived on continually every year that just abruptly stopped," Turchak said.

"It's almost a year now, and it still hasn't changed. They're still on hold to some degree."

He's hoping that things turn around with the relationship across the border.

"We will survive. We'll get through this tariff thing, whether he [Trump] continues it or changes his mind."

Turchak said he believes the industrial sector is the backbone and the foundation of a community. Brutus employs between 60 and 80 people in the community and is a proud supporter of the South Okanagan Medical Foundation's Giving Tuesday campaign.

In the most recent campaign, Brutus pledged to match every dollar donated up to $75,000.

"A long-standing company gives the [community] some assurance of stability and growth. So industrial businesses are vital," he said.

The company is a family-run business, with Turchak’s son and grandson on the team, and they plan to be here for the long run.

"So we've got three generations going and a good foundation to take over. I'm quite happy."

To find out more about Brutus Truck Bodies and its products, visit their website here.