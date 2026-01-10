Penticton News

'We don't have the water': Keremeos water capacity raises questions with meeting B.C. housing requirements

Water and housing clash

Photo: Village of Keremeos (Facebook) Keremeos sign.

Keremeos is facing critically low water infrastructure, prompting concern from the local MLA about an inability to meet housing targets.

"All of a sudden, we're gonna have two or three suites per lot and we just don't have the water to support that, and yet, there's no money for water infrastructure that came with that housing," said Donegal Wilson, Boundary-Similkameen MLA.

Currently, Keremeos needs 107 new residential units over the next four years based on its 2024 housing needs study. It would also need 369 units over the next 20 years.

While the Village of Keremeos won't be required to build new housing under the Housing Supply Act like other municipalities such as Penticton, it will still need to densify.

"Because Keremeos has a population under 5,000 and is outside an urban containment boundary established by a regional growth strategy, the Village was only required to allow either a secondary suite or an accessory dwelling unit under the small-scale multi-unit housing legislation," said a ministry spokesperson.

Wilson said she's heard from residents who have tried to build accessory suites, but aren't able to supply them with water; and that's causing problems filling units.

"We've had people coming to their MLA for advocacy because they bought this lot and they can't afford it without having a rental income," she said.

Keremeos will be required under provincial legislation to identify and plan for its own housing needs. But the village has said it won't meet its housing needs targets if new water connections are not developed.

Wilson said she's approached the legislature about the matter, adding she believes rural areas are more difficult to densify.

"Yes, we do need more housing, but you need to look at towns that are ready for development, that have the capacity and are able to actually build those houses. Not every town is meant for density," she said.

Barriers to more water connections

Another problem facing Keremeos is an apparent lack of coordination with its third-party water supplier.

In an email, Keremeos chief administrative officer Janette Van Vianen said water supplier Keremeos Irrigation District has not approved any new water connections since 2024, stating a lack of water capacity.

Van Vianen added without approval from KID for additional connections, the village can't move forward with growth at the scale identified in the assessment.

In September, the village and KID sparred over managing the community's water with the village seeking to potentially to take it over at an increased user cost. The municipality said its also had trouble receiving figures on water capacity and thresholds.

In an email to Castanet, KID said it pumped 1 million cubic metres in June 2025, in contrast to over 600,000 cubic metres for the same month in 2024.

KID said Keremeos' water problem is not a lack of groundwater, but pumping capacity due to losing the use of a well on First Avenue with no recharge capacity. It added it is in the process of replacing that well.

By October, KID also voted to install a new well on Boundary Road with replacement lines, which will cost taxpayers roughly $95 per year, amounting to $1.65 million for the well. A good portion of the cost is expected to be supported by a loan.

Roger Mayer, KID board chair, believes the well will be up and running by July or August, which would support new connections. Mayer estimates it would provide enough water for the next 50 years.

Meanwhile, Wilson has claimed the province hasn't supplied sufficient funding.

"[The newly approved well] means the residents that are here now are paying for that expansion," Wilson said.

"We debated some more housing mandates that came down from the province, and it was just those kinds of conversations around, you can't just mandate housing on a community when they have an official community plan that they've been executing for years," Wilson added.

The ministry told Castanet Keremeos received $1.4 million from the Growing Communities Fund and $157,898 in capacity funding related to the new housing targets.

"It is important to note that these requirements focus on ensuring the community has enough planned and zoned capacity for new housing, rather than a target or requirement to build a certain number of units in this timeframe," the ministry spokesperson said.

"Uptake of this planned and zoned capacity will depend on market demand, servicing capacity, and individual landowner action."

Looking ahead, the village CAO said the municipality is exploring long-term options for water security such as potential wells and infrastructure upgrades.

"Any such projects would be contingent on external funding, including senior government grants, as well as collaboration with KID and regulatory approvals," Van Vianen said.