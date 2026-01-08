Penticton News

Volunteers pack, distribute hundreds of hampers for needy in Penticton

Hundreds of Xmas hampers

Photo: Rotary Club of Penticton 360 holiday hampers prepared by the St. Vincent De Paul Society in Penticton

The Penticton chapter of the Saint Vincent De Paul society gave back in a big way this holiday season, putting together 360 Christmas hampers.

The society has delivered hampers throughout the city for 27 years. With the help of 100 volunteers including some from the Penticton Rotary this year, volunteers worked together to pack and deliver all of the hampers to residents in need.

Seniors, families, singles and anyone else who needed a helping hand were the beneficiaries.

The hampers included food for a traditional Christmas dinner, a hot breakfast of pancakes and bacon, baked treats, gifts, fresh, locally grown vegetables, and extra food for the week.

On social media, the Rotary Club of Penticton congratulated the SVDP volunteers for their hard work ensuring those 360 hampers went out to the community, as well as their ongoing work delivering emergency hampers every week year round.