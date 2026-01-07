Keremeos mayor formally resigns with letter, allowing for acting mayors
Mayor resigns, moves on
Keremeos mayor Jason Wiebe has formally resigned from his position, allowing councillors to rotate as acting mayor until October.
Wiebe announced his intention to resign in October of last year, following reports of the former representative moving away from the town. At the time, he was intentionally waiting to formally resign to simplify procedure.
In a press release Wednesday, the Village of Keremeos said Wiebe submitted his resignation effective Jan. 2.
“It has been my privilege to represent the Village at the [Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen], [Southern Interior Local Government Association], and with various provincial and federal politicians and staffers," Wiebe wrote in a resignation letter.
"I do believe that there has been much good done this past decade, through the diligent work of council, management, staff and the volunteers that make Keremeos the community that so many love and appreciate.
"I will remember with gratitude the progress we have all made in improving the infrastructure, increasing the bus service to our residents and area, helping to find solutions to the ongoing health care facility service levels and staffing issues, representing our community at many meetings with Members of Parliament or the Legislature, and the collaborative work done with the [Lower and Upper Similkameen Indian Bands].
As my family begins our new chapter, both with new jobs and post secondary training, we do hope the residents of Keremeos will also find new adventures and opportunities. Thank you for the 16 years my family called the Village of Keremeos home, lim limpt.”
Wiebe served on council for 11 years, with his last term being in the mayor's seat.
No by-election is required to fill the open mayoral spot since Wiebe's resignation was submitted after Jan. 1.
Ahead of the regularly scheduled October B.C. municipal election, council members will rotate as acting mayor.
Keremeos' acting mayor schedule is as follows:
- January – March – Councillor Jeremy Evans
- April - June – Councillor Tracy Henderson
- July – September – Councillor Arden Holley
- October until election – Councillor Garry Elliott
