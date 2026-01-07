Penticton News

Penticton resident shocked after catching RCMP officer on video kicking his car

Upset after cop kicked car

Casey Richardson

A Penticton resident was left dumbfounded on Tuesday morning after he saw a video of an apparent RCMP officer kicking his car's front bumper.

John Middleton said his daughter woke him up early after she caught the incident on her phone. She was up watching police arrest an individual in front of the local library.

The incident, captured on a 23-second video, occurred when what appears to be a backup officer kicked the car while another officer was arresting someone.

“It's a 31-year-old, ‘94 Mustang I just bought, and I've been working on it, and yeah, it's my baby, right? It kind of shocked me,” Middleton said.

He said his daughter went to confront the officer, and another told her to tell the car owner to make a report, which Middleton did.

“When a cop is doing something like this, it ruins it for everybody else, right? I know there are good cops,” Middleton said.

“That cop needs to be reprimanded and held accountable for damaging my property.”

Middleton has yet to bring the car in to be looked at, but he believes the kick caused a scrape on his bumper.

He is also submitting an official report to the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission. He said he hopes to see accountability and a public apology from the officer.

Castanet reached out to the RCMP for comment, who did not respond before publication.