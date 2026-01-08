Penticton News

Penticton RCMP reviewing footage of apparent officer kicking resident's car

RCMP reviewing video

Casey Richardson

UPDATE: 4:08 p.m.



The Penticton RCMP said they are aware of a video circulating and events that took place on Tuesday morning, involving an apparent RCMP officer kicking a resident's car's front bumper.

The police incident occurred at the public library during the early morning, and the owner believed it caused damage, telling Castanet he was surprised by the action.



"The Penticton RCMP has met with the vehicle owner to discuss the concerns raised and to obtain a copy of the video footage," RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Kelly Brett said in an emailed statement.

"The owner has since been referred to the RCMP National Claims Centre. The Officer in Charge is reviewing all available information to determine appropriate next steps and internal processes."

Brett said that members of the public with concerns regarding RCMP officers' conduct are able to report those concerns directly.

Reports can be made to management at any RCMP detachment or through the Civil Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP, which is an independent oversight body.



ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

A Penticton resident was left dumbfounded on Tuesday morning after he saw a video of an apparent RCMP officer kicking his car's front bumper.

John Middleton said his daughter woke him up early after she caught the incident on her phone. She was up watching police arrest an individual in front of the local library.

The incident, captured on a 23-second video, occurred when what appears to be a backup officer kicked the car while another officer was arresting someone.

“It's a 31-year-old, ‘94 Mustang I just bought, and I've been working on it, and yeah, it's my baby, right? It kind of shocked me,” Middleton said.

He said his daughter went to confront the officer, and another told her to tell the car owner to make a report, which Middleton did.

“When a cop is doing something like this, it ruins it for everybody else, right? I know there are good cops,” Middleton said.

“That cop needs to be reprimanded and held accountable for damaging my property.”

Middleton has yet to bring the car in to be looked at, but he believes the kick caused a scrape on his bumper.

He is also submitting an official report to the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission. He said he hopes to see accountability and a public apology from the officer.

Castanet reached out to the RCMP for comment, who did not respond before publication.