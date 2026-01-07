Penticton News

Penticton barber shop running annual fundraiser to help local grad get a complete look for their big day

Nominate a deserving grad

Okanoggin Barbers is once again launching their Community Graduation Campaign to help a deserving young man look sharp.

The Penticton chop shop is looking to assist one Grade 12 student from the South Okanagan with a complete graduation package—suit, shirt, tie, and a fresh haircut.

"Every young man deserves to feel confident on their graduation day," they said.

The suit is also something they can take with them after graduating, as they head to interviews, college and networking events.

To nominate student who could use this opportunity, head to the website's "Contact Us" page and submit their nomination. Include their name, backstory, and contact info.

Nominations are open from Jan. 6 to March 31, 2026.

Winners will be contacted directly.

To help raise funds for the campaign, the shop is selling their signature coffee beans or ground coffee, with proceeds go directly to support their selected graduates.

"Help us build confidence, one suit at a time."