Artificial Intelligence policy in the works at Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Local government AI plan

Photo: File photo RDOS looking at Artificial Intelligence policy.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is looking at how artificial intelligence programs could or should be used within its organization.

Staff at the RDOS have put together a recommended policy on appropriate use of AI for staff, elected officials and contractors that will be presented to the board at Thursday's meeting.

Noted in the report are what they see as benefits of using AI tools, such as efficiency, accuracy, scalability and innovation.

Staff recommend that Microsoft Copilot be the only approved AI for RDOS usage, given that it operates within the RDOS' "secured Microsoft 365 environment" and does not transmit information outside of the RDOS' network, as might be the case with other AI options like ChatGPT.

This, staff say, will cut down on the risk of data breaches.

According to a staff summary of a study conducted at the RDOS between June and July 2025, AI technology was used by 16 participants in the following primary ways:

Photo: RDOS AI usage at the RDOS.

"Over time, it is anticipated that Copilot use will become second nature to those using it and we will see significant productivity gains," reads the staff report.

The report further estimates an overall gain in productivity and a cost saving.

Under the proposed guidelines, department managers would be responsible for granting Copilot licenses, meaning not necessarily all staff would be allowed to use the only approved AI program.

Usage would be limited to "drafting correspondence, reports, and communications; summarizing non-confidential public information; and assisting with grammar, formatting, and routine document editing."

All AI-generated final products would still be reviewed or edited by a department, group or individual.

The RDOS board of directors will hear the presentation on Thursday, and discuss whether to move forward with specifics of a formal AI policy.