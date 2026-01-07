Elvis entering the South Okanagan early for special shows in Oliver, Penticton
Elvis in town early
South Okanagan Elvis fans won't have to wait until the summer to get a taste of the King of Rock and Roll.
The popular Penticton Elvis Festival takes the stage in June, but fans can get a taste early with a special tribute artist event this month.
Ben Thompson, a beloved Elvis tribute performer, will take the stage at the Venables Theatre in Oliver on Jan. 10 and the Cleland Theatre in Penticton on Jan. 11, promising a high energy performance with all the charisma and charm of Elvis himself.
Expect hits from throughout Elvis' career in the 50s, 60s, and 70s, and partial proceeds from the performances will go to the non-profit Penticton Elvis Festival Society, which ensures the festival each June draws crowds to enjoy the King's legacy.
Tickets for the South Okanagan events in January are available online here, and Elvis Fest information for the event in June can be found online here.
