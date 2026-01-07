Penticton News

Okanagan invasive species group asking RDOS for support adding dangerous plants to provincial control list

Control for dangerous plants

Photo: District of Lake Country The 'Tree of Heaven' has become an invasive species in the Okanagan.

The province is set to review its weed control regulations and on a local level, the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society is hoping for local government support to add 10 dangerous plant species to the list.

The provincial government has not updated its Weed Control Regulation Schedule A since 2012, according to a staff report that will be presented to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board of directors this week.

This winter, the list of regulated noxious weeds will be updated, and OASISS hopes the RDOS board will send a request recommending ten plants be added and labelled "regionally noxious."

"All 10 species are considered injurious to public health, agriculture, recreation, wildlife or property. These plants have been introduced from other countries and lack the predators or pathogens that would normally keep them in check in their native homeland," reads a report that the RDOS board will hear on Thursday.

"The proposed species have been recorded in the Okanagan-Similkameen region but have the potential to significantly expand their range. As they spread to new locations, they will cause further environmental, economic and societal harm."

One example is the Himalayan balsam, which has seen outbreaks in Summerland.

Another is tree of heaven, an "an insect pest that has the potential to devastate the region’s grape growing industry," which can also "attack orchards with apples and stone fruits, weakening plants, causing poor quality fruit and reduced harvests."

The importance of adding such plants to the list under the Weed Control Act is to ensure local governments have the ability to enforce their control. Plants not on the list cannot be attended to by local bylaw officers or other authorities.

"The upcoming review of the Weed Control Regulation Schedule A provides an opportunity for the RDOS to not only advocate for the inclusion of additional invasive species but also to strengthen public awareness and education around invasive plant management," reads the staff report.

"By prioritizing education, the RDOS can develop community outreach programs, partner with schools, stewardship groups and agricultural associations, and create accessible resources such as fact sheets, workshops, and online tools to help landowners take proactive measures before enforcement becomes necessary."

Plants recommended to be added to the list include:

Tree of heaven - Ailanthus altissima Siberian elm - Ulmus pumila Russian olive - Elaeagnus angustifolia Black locust - Robinia pseudoacacia Fuller’s (common) teasel - Dispacus fullonum Common bugloss - Anchusa officinalis Himalayan balsam - Impatiens glandulifera Black henbane - Hyoscyamus niger Scotch thistle - Onopordum acanthium Myrtle spurge - Euphorbia myrsinites

OASISS hopes the board will vote to submit a request to the Ministry of Forests that these ten species be included in the updated weed control legislation.

The board will discuss the matter at Thursday's meeting.