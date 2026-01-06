Penticton News
Penticton youth can register for free local bus passes
Free bus passes for youth
Penticton youth aged 24 and under are now invited to sign up for their free 2026 bus pass for local travel.
The U24 pass applies to those 13-24 years old, and is valid through Dec. 31, 2026 on all Penticton routes. Children 12 and under are always able to ride for free.
Youth or caregivers can register for their passes at these locations:
- Penticton City Hall – 171 Main Street
- The Ooknakane Friendship Centre – 146 Ellis Street
- Foundry Penticton – 501 Main Street
- Penticton Public Library – 785 Main Street
- Penticton Community Centre – 325 Power Street
ID is required to register. Options include a driver's licence, passport, birth certificate, student ID card or school enrolment/registration documents.
Find more information online here.
