Penticton News

Penticton youth can register for free local bus passes

Free bus passes for youth

Photo: File photo Youth 24 and under can sign up for free transit in Penticton.

Penticton youth aged 24 and under are now invited to sign up for their free 2026 bus pass for local travel.

The U24 pass applies to those 13-24 years old, and is valid through Dec. 31, 2026 on all Penticton routes. Children 12 and under are always able to ride for free.

Youth or caregivers can register for their passes at these locations:

Penticton City Hall – 171 Main Street

The Ooknakane Friendship Centre – 146 Ellis Street

Foundry Penticton – 501 Main Street

Penticton Public Library – 785 Main Street

Penticton Community Centre – 325 Power Street

ID is required to register. Options include a driver's licence, passport, birth certificate, student ID card or school enrolment/registration documents.

Find more information online here.