Penticton News
Penticton woman finds year-old winning $245K lotto ticket in purse
Photo: BCLC
A Penticton woman can't believe her luck after cleaning out her purse to find a winning lottery ticket.
Albertina K bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket on a whim nearly a year ago in February 2025 at the local Shoppers Drug Mart.
Then recently, she was tidying up her bag when she found the old ticket.
Her daughter scanned it on the BCLC Lotto! App, and was floored to find out that she had won $245,488.80.
"I was oblivious! I couldn’t believe it," Albertina said.
She shared the news with her family, who were all "very excited for me," she said.
The whole family celebrated with a nice dinner, and while she does not have immediate plans for the windfall, she added: "It will probably change my life a bit."
