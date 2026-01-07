Penticton News
Penticton RCMP provide residents with tips in preventing break and enters
Prevent break & enters
Photo: Castanet File Photo
Top lights of an RCMP cruiser
Aiming to help residents prevent break and enters into homes and businesses, the Penticton RCMP is reminding residents to take necessary precautions.
Here are their tips:
- Always lock your doors and windows – even when you are home
- Keep valuables out of sight from windows or other visible areas
- Get to know your neighbours and watch out for each other
- Avoid posting about your vacation on social media until you return. Letting people know you’re away can make your home a target.
If you see a break and enter in progress, report it by calling 9-1-1 or the Penticton police detachment at 250-492-4300.
Coming up in 2026, the Penticton RCMP will have new community safety unit positions to be filled, to help with specific issues like property crime.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- Poll: Snap election?Poll - 7:30 pm
- Salty Dog signup starts soonSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- 10 years of Living ThingsKelowna - 7:00 pm
- Prevent break & entersPenticton - 7:00 pm
- Coolest tech from CES 2026Business - 6:42 pm
Real Estate
#14 - 4400 Gallaghers Dr E
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$914,900
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$914,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Hope South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net