Penticton RCMP provide residents with tips in preventing break and enters

Photo: Castanet File Photo Top lights of an RCMP cruiser

Aiming to help residents prevent break and enters into homes and businesses, the Penticton RCMP is reminding residents to take necessary precautions.

Here are their tips:

Always lock your doors and windows – even when you are home

Keep valuables out of sight from windows or other visible areas

Get to know your neighbours and watch out for each other

Avoid posting about your vacation on social media until you return. Letting people know you’re away can make your home a target.

If you see a break and enter in progress, report it by calling 9-1-1 or the Penticton police detachment at 250-492-4300.

Coming up in 2026, the Penticton RCMP will have new community safety unit positions to be filled, to help with specific issues like property crime.