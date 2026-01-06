Penticton theatre company mounting fairytale musical 'Into the Woods'
Fairytale twists on stage
Musical magic and fairytale whimsy will soon arrive on a Penticton stage.
Soundstage Productions is presenting "Into the Woods" for a limited engagement at the Penticton Lakeside Resort from Jan. 21 to 24.
The beloved musical features music and lyrics from the legendary Stephen Sondheim. Local South Okanagan talent will bring the story of interwoven fairytales to life, like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and Rapunzel, all interacting in unexpected ways.
Into the Woods was awarded two Tony awards when it debuted on Broadway in 1988, for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.
Soundstage is mounting only five performances, including one matinee on Saturday, Jan. 24, so tickets are limited.
Tickets are now on sale online here, and Castanet readers can also click here to enter to win a pair of tickets for free.
More Penticton News
- Snowfall warning on K. PassKootenay Pass - 4:00 am
- Startled by woman in homeVernon - 4:00 am
- Fairytale twists on stagePenticton - 4:00 am
- Trial date set for gun chargesVernon - 4:00 am
- Home values stable in cityKamloops - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Hope South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel