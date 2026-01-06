Penticton News

Penticton theatre company mounting fairytale musical 'Into the Woods'

Fairytale twists on stage

Photo: Soundstage Productions Final rehearsals are underway for Soundstage Productions' Into the Woods in Penticton

Musical magic and fairytale whimsy will soon arrive on a Penticton stage.

Soundstage Productions is presenting "Into the Woods" for a limited engagement at the Penticton Lakeside Resort from Jan. 21 to 24.

The beloved musical features music and lyrics from the legendary Stephen Sondheim. Local South Okanagan talent will bring the story of interwoven fairytales to life, like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and Rapunzel, all interacting in unexpected ways.

Into the Woods was awarded two Tony awards when it debuted on Broadway in 1988, for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.

Soundstage is mounting only five performances, including one matinee on Saturday, Jan. 24, so tickets are limited.

Tickets are now on sale online here, and Castanet readers can also click here to enter to win a pair of tickets for free.