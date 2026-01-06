Penticton News
South Okanagan Women in Need Society grateful for bright season of donations
Bright season for SOWINS
The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is grateful for the community support that led to many happy families this holiday season.
Their annual Inspiring Hope Gala and Share the Spirit of Giving campaign helped more than 100 families through their "sponsor a family" program, and provided 50 backpacks to the unhoused community, plus more funds to ensure women and children escaping domestic violence had a bright festive season.
Funds raised are also key to ensuring SOWINS can do its work year-round.
Every dollar raised will stay in the region, helping local families.
There is always more to do, and to learn more about SOWINS' work and how to get involved, click here.
