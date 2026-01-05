Penticton News

Former Penticton man pleads guilty to wielding knife at casino

A former Penticton man has pleaded guilty to wielding a knife at the local casino then running away.

Damien Kiefer Summerbird, 29, appeared via video in Penticton provincial court Monday. Court heart that on June 15, 2023, Summerbird had an altercation with another patron at Cascades Casino.

He and the other man were seen shoving each other before being separated by security.

At that point, Summerbird produced a knife from his pocket.

Then, he fled on foot across the road, and was arrested at a nearby gas station.

The man with whom he had been fighting was not physically harmed, but the fact that Summerbird produced a knife in a threatening situation meets the criminal code standard for assault with a weapon.

Court heard that Summerbird does not have a criminal record, and asked the judge for a twelve month suspended sentence, plus no-go orders for Cascade Casino and a no-contact order for the man with whom he had been fighting.

Summerbird no longer lives in Penticton and, according to the Crown prosecution's understanding, has no desire to do so in the future.

Summerbird's lawyer, on the other hand, asked for a six to nine month conditional discharge. Neither sentence would result in immediate jail time, but a suspended sentence would leave Summerbird with a criminal record whereas a conditional sentence would not.

The judge felt she needed more information to make a call between the two options, especially given the public nature of the weapons-related offence, and asked whether a pre-sentence report would be possible.

Summerbird and his lawyer agreed, and a pre-sentence report with Gladue factors — specific under Canadian law to address factors related to Indigenous offenders — was ordered.

Summerbird will be back in court in the spring.