Former Penticton man pleads guilty to wielding knife at casino
Wielded knife at casino
A former Penticton man has pleaded guilty to wielding a knife at the local casino then running away.
Damien Kiefer Summerbird, 29, appeared via video in Penticton provincial court Monday. Court heart that on June 15, 2023, Summerbird had an altercation with another patron at Cascades Casino.
He and the other man were seen shoving each other before being separated by security.
At that point, Summerbird produced a knife from his pocket.
Then, he fled on foot across the road, and was arrested at a nearby gas station.
The man with whom he had been fighting was not physically harmed, but the fact that Summerbird produced a knife in a threatening situation meets the criminal code standard for assault with a weapon.
Court heard that Summerbird does not have a criminal record, and asked the judge for a twelve month suspended sentence, plus no-go orders for Cascade Casino and a no-contact order for the man with whom he had been fighting.
Summerbird no longer lives in Penticton and, according to the Crown prosecution's understanding, has no desire to do so in the future.
Summerbird's lawyer, on the other hand, asked for a six to nine month conditional discharge. Neither sentence would result in immediate jail time, but a suspended sentence would leave Summerbird with a criminal record whereas a conditional sentence would not.
The judge felt she needed more information to make a call between the two options, especially given the public nature of the weapons-related offence, and asked whether a pre-sentence report would be possible.
Summerbird and his lawyer agreed, and a pre-sentence report with Gladue factors — specific under Canadian law to address factors related to Indigenous offenders — was ordered.
Summerbird will be back in court in the spring.
More Penticton News
- Dominating the hemisphereCanada/U.S. - 2:11 pm
- Actor thrown out of courtEntertainment - 2:09 pm
- Freeland to resign as MPCanada - 2:08 pm
- Wielded knife at casinoPenticton - 1:54 pm
- Record pet adoption yearSalmon Arm - 1:52 pm
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$999,888
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Hope South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel