Grand Forks man fails appeal over cocaine bust traffic stop

A Grand Forks man has had no luck claiming his civil rights were breached during a traffic stop that found drugs stuffed in a hockey skate in his vehicle.

Jessie Adam Makortoff, now in his early 40s, was stopped on Highway 3 near Grand Forks in October 2020 after driving erratically.

The arresting officer initially suspected Markortoff was transporting drugs and a drug-sniffing dog was called in. The dog located 137.5 grams of a mix of cocaine and benzocaine inside a hockey skate in the trunk of the car.

Makortoff received a 22 month sentence, and soon appealed, claiming a breach of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

His argument was that he was detained unlawfully for one hour and 47 minutes while the drug-sniffing dog was transported to the scene, and therefore the evidence seized with the help of the dog was unlawful too.

Justice Janet Winteringham decided to side with the trial judge who had previously mulled the same question and found the detention to be lawful, and not an egregious enough amount of time to dismiss the evidence.

"[The judge] conducted a fact-specific inquiry, did not overstate the seriousness of the investigation, found the narcotics dog was the least intrusive method of proceeding in the circumstances, and — despite the intrusion into the appellant’s liberty — concluded the police did not violate the appellant’s rights," reads Winteringham's decision.

Makortoff's appeal was therefore dismissed.