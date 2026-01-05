Penticton News

South Okanagan shops offer bold and exciting flavours

Treat tastebuds to boldness

Photo: Beyond Hot Penticton Bold flavours abound at Beyond Hot in Penticton.

Take your tastebuds to the next level with these warm, bold and exciting food options in the South Okanagan!

Beyond Hot offers Western Canada’s largest selection of hot sauces and BBQ rubs - and it’s right here in Penticton!

“Beyond Hot started back in 2019 but not as a retail store, just doing markets and trade shows,” explained co-owner Dylan Lowry, who owns the shop with his wife Barb Bisang.

“In 2019 I was transferred to Lethbridge with a retail company and soon realized there was no shop to service hot sauce and bbq sauce in Southern Alberta ... So we did part time shows for a few years, then during COVID we realized we needed an actual store front. We found a location in Lethbridge and in 2021 we opened our first brick and mortar store. After realizing the potential of what we could do I stopped working for anyone else and went to work for myself," he said.

"A few years went by and we had always talked about expansion and different cities to open in, (and) Barb's dad moved to Oliver and that's when we started looking at the Valley. Oct. 24 we started to set up shop here in Penticton.”

Lowry added he likes to carry products that are harder to find and more exclusive, with a range from Canada, the United States, and some from other international areas.

“I found my passion and dove right in with both feet,” said Lowry.

“I wanted to create a store with heavy customer interaction with free samples and education. We also listened to our customers on what they liked and the experiences they had travelling and eating. This is how we increase selection. We also continually look for more Canadian product to add to the shelves and since COVID it seems we are getting more and more crafters.”

And some popular choices in-store?

“The most popular one would be our Garlic Ghost Ranch Sauce, followed by our Nashville North for hot sauces,” said Lowry. “On the BBQ side it would be our Blues Hog line of sauces and rubs would be a company called Fire & Smoke, Boars Night Out is starting to take the first place in rubs.”

And the shop also carries its own line, too, so be sure to check it out!

“I try everything before we put it on the shelf so I have lots of different favourites depending on my mood, how hot and what we are eating,” explained Lowry. “We try to tell people that eating and cooking should be exciting and never a bore.”

Beyond Hot is located at 101-288 Westminster Ave and online at beyondhot.ca

Looking for sweet, savoury or both? Penticton’s Crêperie Oolala, most notably open outside the SS Sicamous, has opened its own restaurant and cafe, meaning you can enjoy crêpes and more year-round.

The restaurant is open Monday, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays until 2 pm, and Friday and Saturdays until 9 pm (serving dinner those nights!) and offers live music on occasion.

Be sure to check out their new spot at #84-52 Front St and online at creperieoolala.com

Consider yourself a “dialed-in foodie?” The Naramata General Store is the place for you, then!

With options from groceries, to deli, to wine, beer and much more, the General Store is your one-stop shop for all your foodie needs - and your tastebuds won’t be disappointed!

Visit them at 219 Robinson Ave in Naramata or online at naramata.store

For more Penticton fun click here.