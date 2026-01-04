Penticton News

Penticton Vees take fifth straight win against Spokane Chiefs

Photo: Penticton Vees Hockey Club Penticton Vees make fifth straight win against the Spokane Chiefs Saturday.

The Penticton Vees took a fifth straight win Saturday night, beating the Spokane Chiefs 5-1.

During the first period, the Vees scored at 3:17 with a point shot from Nolan Stevenson that was deflected into the net.

Then, Kash Alger-East also scored his first WHL goal, bringing the game to 2-0.

Just 53 seconds later, the Chiefs took a high-slot shot, putting a point on the board. Later in the period, the Vees struck again to bring the score to 3-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second period, Vee's Jacob Kvasnicka rocked the puck over Spokane goaltender Carter Esler’s shoulder, making the game 4-1.

Kvasnicka struck again with a backhand into net, making the final score 5-1 in the third period.

"The Vees went a perfect four-for-four on the penalty kill and goaltender Ethan McCallum stopped 37 of 38 shots he faced in the victory," reads a Penticton Vees Hockey Club press release.

As of Sunday, the Vees stand 20-9-4-3 in the season, putting them third in the Western Conference.

Next up, the Vees play the Cougars in Prince George Tuesday night.