Penticton Vees take fifth straight win against Spokane Chiefs
Vees make five straight wins
The Penticton Vees took a fifth straight win Saturday night, beating the Spokane Chiefs 5-1.
During the first period, the Vees scored at 3:17 with a point shot from Nolan Stevenson that was deflected into the net.
Then, Kash Alger-East also scored his first WHL goal, bringing the game to 2-0.
Just 53 seconds later, the Chiefs took a high-slot shot, putting a point on the board. Later in the period, the Vees struck again to bring the score to 3-1 after 20 minutes.
In the second period, Vee's Jacob Kvasnicka rocked the puck over Spokane goaltender Carter Esler’s shoulder, making the game 4-1.
Kvasnicka struck again with a backhand into net, making the final score 5-1 in the third period.
"The Vees went a perfect four-for-four on the penalty kill and goaltender Ethan McCallum stopped 37 of 38 shots he faced in the victory," reads a Penticton Vees Hockey Club press release.
As of Sunday, the Vees stand 20-9-4-3 in the season, putting them third in the Western Conference.
Next up, the Vees play the Cougars in Prince George Tuesday night.
KVASNICKA ✌️ND OF THE NIGHT.@PentictonVees | @NYIslanders | #Isles pic.twitter.com/zFb8vA5e2W— Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) January 4, 2026
