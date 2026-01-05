Ugliest blazer to be crowned at Penticton Vees game against Kamloops
Ugly Blazer Night with Vees
The Penticton Vees will host an Ugly Blazer Night during Friday night's home game against the Kamloops Blazers.
In a Sunday press release, the Penticton Vees Hockey Club encouraged fans to wear their ugliest blazers to the game, starting at 7 p.m.
During the Edward Jones challenge, the audience will crown the most hideous blazer out of 10 selected participants.
“We are excited to be a part of this fun event and encourage Vees fans to dust off their dated blazers, have some fun with it. We are hoping to see some nostalgia and creativity in the SOEC Friday night.” said Jared Kubbernus, Edward Jones Penticton financial advisor, in the press release.
Penticton and Kamloops play for the fourth time this season on Friday night.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
