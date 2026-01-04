Penticton News

Power restored to 550 Penticton properties after early morning crash

Power restored after crash

Photo: Contributed Crews work to restore power in Penticton Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

Power has been restored to the 550 properties in the south end of Penticton, following an early morning outage.

City crews have been working to restore the power all morning after a vehicle crash took out a power pole.

Photo: City of Penticton The area impacted by Sunday morning's outage, shaded in red.

ORIGINAL: 8:40 a.m.

Hundreds of properties are without power in the south end of Penticton Sunday morning.

In a press release, the City of Penticton said a downed power pole has knocked out electrical service to about 550 properties.

The impacted areas include Skaha Lake Road south of Waterford Avenue, Yorkton Avenue west of Skaha Lake Road, part of Lee Avenue, Elm Avenue and South Beach Drive.

City electrical crews have been on scene since early Sunday morning and restoration of power is expected around noon.