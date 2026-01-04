Summerland rescue has a 6-year-old shy, sweet cat looking for their forever home
Shy cat with a sweet side
Looking for a floofy new friend in the new year? A Summerland rescue has one ready to shine in a new home.
Critteraid Animal Sanctuary is hoping to match six-year-old Bumper with a family who has a bit of patience.
"He came to us from an auto wrecker yard. And you know, they're noisy, unpredictable, and they're not really a hospitable place," Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said.
Because of that, Bumper has taken a while to open up.
"He isn't a pick-me-up and carry-around kind of guy, but that's okay. What he is is a cat who forms really deep and genuine bonds when given the time and patience," Huot-Stewart said.
Bumper would do best in a home with older kids or teens and with people who may understand that he needs a little bit of time come into his own.
"If you follow his lead and don't push him too hard, we believe that he's going to become a special sofa buddy."
If you're interested in meeting this sweet, shy guy, send Critteraid an email at [email protected], attention Bumper, to arrange your appointment.
More Penticton News
- Snowfall warning on passesHighway 3 - 4:00 am
- Condo hit by bike theftsKelowna - 4:00 am
- Gasthaus keeps givingPeachland - 4:00 am
- Shy cat with a sweet sidePenticton - 4:00 am
- Narrow escape on dashcamKelowna - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Boyzee (bonded With Kazu) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel