Summerland rescue has a 6-year-old shy, sweet cat looking for their forever home

Shy cat with a sweet side

Casey Richardson

Looking for a floofy new friend in the new year? A Summerland rescue has one ready to shine in a new home.

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary is hoping to match six-year-old Bumper with a family who has a bit of patience.

"He came to us from an auto wrecker yard. And you know, they're noisy, unpredictable, and they're not really a hospitable place," Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said.

Because of that, Bumper has taken a while to open up.

"He isn't a pick-me-up and carry-around kind of guy, but that's okay. What he is is a cat who forms really deep and genuine bonds when given the time and patience," Huot-Stewart said.

Bumper would do best in a home with older kids or teens and with people who may understand that he needs a little bit of time come into his own.

"If you follow his lead and don't push him too hard, we believe that he's going to become a special sofa buddy."

If you're interested in meeting this sweet, shy guy, send Critteraid an email at [email protected], attention Bumper, to arrange your appointment.