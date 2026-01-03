Penticton News

Tickets on sale for Penticton's 8th annual Snakebite Film Festival

Photo: Visit Penticton/One Eye Shut Media Snakebite Film Festival takes place Jan 29 - Feb 1 in Penticton

Penticton's one and only Snakebite Film Festival is back again for its eighth year, and growing to new locations.

The annual event runs from Thursday, Jan. 29, to Sunday, Feb. 1 and this year, organizers will be showing films for the first time at Tempest Theatre, which will join the Cleland and Landmark locations as festival venues.

The four day event will include plenty of films, a Dollywood Gala, and the Infamous Snakebite wine tour.

The festival was started by Carl Meadows back in 2017 when he moved to Penticton from Vancouver, wanting to add a big film event for the area.

Returning to the festival line up is the Snakebite 5-Day Film Challenge, which is held in collaboration with the Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking, and has local directors compete in short film creation.

Participants are given a few guidelines and five days in January to come with a short film, and the creations are shown during the festival. There will be a grand prize winner, a people’s choice award and a total of $3,000 in cash prizes given.

For more information about the Snakebite Film Festival or to purchase tickets, head to the festival website, here.