Okanagan Humane Society celebrates record number of adoptions for month of December

Photo: Okanagan Humane Society Okanagan Humane Society saw their most adoption ever in a month this past December

Okanagan Humane Society is celebrating a record achievement from December, with 204 animals finding their forever homes.

The non-profit said that it was the highest number of adoptions they’ve ever seen in a single month, and ended up "closing out a record-breaking year for animals adopted into loving homes through OHS."

Back in November, the organization said they were on track to help 5,000 animals this year.

"This incredible milestone would not be possible without our dedicated OHS team, tireless volunteers, volunteer fosters, community rescuers, compassionate vet partners, and generous donors. Every single one of you played a role in giving these animals the second chances they deserve," OHS said in their post.

OHS's work is comprised of two major programs: a Rescue Program that supports vulnerable community animals, including cat colonies across the Okanagan and Shuswap, and a Pet Assistance Program that helps pet guardians in financial crisis access spay/neuter, vaccines, ID, and urgent care.

The non-profit helped 1,500 animals in 2022, 2,500 in 2023, and over 4,000 in 2024.

Founded in 1996, OHS rescues, rehabilitates, and re-homes animals through a network of volunteer foster families, with up to 300 animals in care at a time.

"While we celebrate, many wonderful animals are still waiting. Be sure to check out our Animals for Adoption album to meet even more fuzzy friends hoping their forever home is just around the corner."

To donate or get involved, visit okanaganhumanesociety.com.