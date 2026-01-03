Penticton News

Polar Bear Dip in support of the Naramata Fire Fighters Society raises $9.6K

It was a record year for the Polar Bear Dip in support of the Naramata Fire Fighters Society this New Year's.

Organizer Will van Middendorp shared that nearly 250 people showed up on Jan. 1 and helped raise well past their target goal of $3,500, reaching $9,612.15.

"We could not be more grateful," he said. "Even with the weather cooperating, the water was definitely chilly (the team from Penticton Search and Rescue agrees ), but we did it — together."

PenSAR team members who were on scene in Summerland and Naramata supporting local polar dip events and provided safety coverage for participants taking the plunge.

Van Middendorp thanked all the participants, the businesses and individuals who donated, volunteers, DJ Craig & Lynn and the saunas from HuGood and Sage & Steam.

"We’re so proud to call Naramata home, and we can’t wait to do it all again next year," he said.