Penticton Search and Rescue sent out on simultaneous calls on New Year's Day

Photo: PenSAR PenSAR sent out on 2 rescue missions on New Year's Day

Volunteers with the Penticton and District Search and Rescue team responded to two simultaneous call outs on New Year’s Day.

PenSAR shared on social media on Friday night that they had been first called out to the Nickel Plate area for a lost snowmobiler.

"Members responded from Penticton to meet up with PENSAR members already in the area. Before contact was made, members were stood down after it was confirmed the subject had self-evacuated safely," they said.

Other volunteer members were initially split off to respond to a second call for a missing person in town. This person was located safely.

"We’re thankful for the positive outcomes and the dedication of our volunteers who are always ready to respond, day or night."

As a safety reminder to the public, PenSAR said to leave a plan with another person when you recreate in the back country.

"It is important to have an expected return time on this plan," they said.

"Also if you do self-evacuate, it is critical to notify emergency services as soon as possible so resources can be redirected and responders can stand down safely.

"Thank you for helping keep our volunteers and community safe, and Happy New Year."

The not-for-profit organization responds, free of charge, 24/7/365 and urges people not to wait for the situation to become dire before calling for help.