Couple welcomes year's first baby born in Penticton for 2026

First baby at PRH for 2026

Photo: Penticton Hospital Auxiliary Penticton's 2026 New Year's Baby and her parents

A couple welcomed their baby girl into the world on Friday, who now has the distinction of being the first baby born at the Penticton Regional Hospital in 2026.

According to the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary, Rylan and Bill welcomed their daughter just after 10 a.m.

"The parents have not yet chosen a name for their sweet little daughter yet. 'Maybe by tomorrow morning', Mom said," the auxiliary said in their post.

"Parents and baby were presented with a basket filled with gifts for the newborn and parents on behalf of the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary."

The province said earlier 40,000 babies are expected to be born in British Columbia in 2026.

From Jan. 1 until Dec. 17, 2025, 41,693 babies were registered as born in B.C.