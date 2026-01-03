Penticton News

Teen girl fitness confidence focus of Penticton program with upcoming free class

Girl power in weight room

Photo: Jennifer Metituk Strength and confidence in the gym for teen girls at Penticton gym

A Penticton fitness studio is aiming to break down barriers for teenage girls looking to get into strength training for both physical and mental benefits.

Beach City Fitness is offering a free trial class of their weight training program for girls aged 13 to 18 years old, known as StrongHER.

Jennifer Metituk, studio owner, said strength training for teens is a passion for her team, as making good habits in youth can last a lifetime.

The class is specific to girls, as Metituk and her team have noticed that teen girls may feel more hesitant to give strength training a try.

"We kind of saw that girls need a safe space, right? Like they want to come and try stuff and not feel like they look stupid, or they're not strong enough, or any of those things," Metituk explained.

They first started the two-month sessions in the summer, and saw interest and success from kids who are in sports, and kids just looking to be active.

"[Teens] just looking to try to learn how to do strength training properly, so that they can maybe find a way to stay healthy and active as they grow, and then, when they go to university, or even out into the adult world, they feel like they could join a gym and know what they're doing and be able to move safely and have a path for that," Metituk said.

"I think a lot of parents are worried that their kids are not active enough as they get into their teen years."

The sessions consist of teaching a long-term athletic development perspective through technically proficient movement and appropriate weight loading.

"We do what we call relative perceived exertion, which is just a tool that we use to kind of have a self-assessment from the athlete around you know, how am I feeling? How is my nervous system feeling? How's my body feeling? Am I moving confidently? Because it's not always about how strong you are. Sometimes it's about your brain, and can your brain unlock the power that you actually already have, or is it trying to protect you from hurting yourself?" Metituk explained.

"A lot of times, once they get past their own nervousness, then they're able to really blossom ... And that's where you see a lot of the mental growth as well as the physical."

On January 5, the studio is hosting a free sample class. All girls 13-18 of any fitness level or experience are welcome to sign up for free and check it out.

"We're going to have a fun little workout. We're going to do some simple strength training so that they can feel what it's like to move a barbell. A lot of people have never touched a barbell before, and that should not be scary for people," Metituk said.

"So we're going to have some fun and probably get a little sweaty!"

Information about the full term of classes will be provided there. To reserve a spot at the Jan. 5 4-5 p.m. free StrongHER class, click here.