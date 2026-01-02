Penticton News

South Okanagan 100 Men and Women Who Care groups raise $43K for local causes in 2025

Huge year for giving back

Photo: 100 Women Who Care 100 Women Who Care Penticton at an event this year.

Penticton's 100 Women Who Care and 100 Men Who Care had a banner year in 2025, helping charities throughout the region.

Between the two groups, comprised of 190 members, they raised $46,535 for 23 different charitable organizations throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen.



"Since our inception, these giving circles have collectively contributed over $435,000 to local charities and nonprofits, creating lasting change and inspiring generosity," reads a year-end update from the organizations.



"This year, contributions supported organizations working in diverse areas such as food security, inclusion and accessibility, physical and mental health, and more. We were grateful for the chance to learn about the important work of these local organizations and to support them through our giving circles.

The groups, which meet quarterly and provide both a way to give back to charity and to network in the community, are always accepting new members to help further their goals of community giving.

