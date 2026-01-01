Penticton News

South Okanagan repeat offender with 'horrific' record jailed again

'Horrific' criminal record

Photo: File photo One man plead guilty to dangerous driving in Penticton court on Wednesday

A prolific offender was put back behind bars on Wednesday, after being sentenced to 180 days of jail in Penticton Court for once again breaking his driving prohibition while driving dangerously.

Adam Kilpatrick, 44, appeared in court alongside family members, pleading guilty to dangerous driving, operating a vehicle while impaired, and breaching a release order.

Kilpatrick's criminal record spans 25 years, marked by repeated driving offences and non-compliance with court orders.

Court heard that on July 22, the RCMP received a call from a witness who had concerns about occupants of a particular vehicle, as there was violence going on inside the car between the driver and the passenger.

The driver was later identified as Kilpatrick, and the passenger was later identified as someone on a bail order Kilpatrick was not to have contact with.

Once a constable headed out on patrol, more calls came in from other witnesses with concerns about the car and two people. They reported that both appeared intoxicated and could smell liquor coming from the vehicle.

The vehicle was located in Keremeos and followed by the officer on the highway. When the officer turned on their lights, Kilpatrick did a U-turn and began to speed off in the opposite direction.

Crown prosecutor Nashina Devji said Kilpatrick continued to do circles on the highway before finally stopping beside the RCMP car at a nearby gas station.

The officer directed Kilpatrick to get out of his vehicle, as he showed signs of a high level of intoxication. He reported that Kilpatrick had slurred speech and incoherent words.

While being given directions to exit the vehicle, he instead turned on his car again and drove into the back of the police cruiser.

Kilpatrick took off again, and the RCMP officer located him once again. This time, Kilpatrick got out of his vehicle and ran into a residential area.

The officer chased Kilpatrick and found him hiding between two fences.

"Kilpatrick has what I think can be fairly described as a horrific and relevant criminal record," Devji said.

"There doesn't seem to be any significant, meaningful change in Mr. Kilpatrick's behaviour. He is repeatedly committing the same and similar types of offences again and again."

His first conviction was in 2002, and he has been sentenced to jail time over the past two decades.

Devji said he consistently shows a pattern of non-compliance with court orders and has failed to engage in support offered in the community.

"Kilpatrick has shown that he simply won't comply with even the most basic obligations to the community and society," she said.

Defence argued that Kilpatrick has made improvements, as he is gainfully employed and now maintaining sobriety.

Defence asked for a conditional sentence order (CSO) with strict conditions, including house arrest and electronic monitoring, pointing out that he has been out on bail since the arrest with no further issues.

The judge felt it was time for Kilpatrick to be back behind bars, however, and this time for a longer period.

"Every time you've been in court, that has been the goal of the judge to try to impose a sentence that will change your behaviour," the judge said.

"And the Crown says, 'Look at the last 25 years of Mr. Kirkpatrick's life. He hasn't changed his behaviour. The sentences have not deterred him.'

"And so where we go with that is that we impose longer or harder sentences, because the hope is that maybe this time, it will deter Mr. Kirkpatrick from committing these offences."

Kilpatrick was sentenced to a six-month jail sentence for dangerous driving, four months for impaired driving and two months for breaching the release order, all to be served concurrently.

With credit for 62 days served in jail previously, Kilpatrick has 118 days left to serve behind bars. He also received a 15-month driving prohibition.

The judge encouraged Kilpatrick to continue with rehabilitation once he is out again.

"We really want the message to get to you—you've got to make some long-lasting, significant changes in your life so that you're not cycling back through our system here."