Penticton News

Penticton's Gyro Park public outdoor ice rink seeing damage

Damage to outdoor rink

Photo: City of Penticton Damage seen at Penticton's Gyro Park public outdoor ice rink

The City of Penticton is asking the hockey community to take a bit more care at the Gyro Park public outdoor ice rink.

They posted on social media Wednesday, saying that there seemed to be some slap shot practice from the day before that caused damage to the rink boards.

"While shinny hockey is allowed (on even days only), please be mindful to take care of this facility and do not wilfully damage the boards," they said.

"Further damage may result in the closure of the facility to all skaters."

There are video cameras monitoring the facility and the city said aggressive behaviour is not acceptable and will be reported.

"Thank you for your cooperation to keep this rink available for all community members."

More scheduling information for the rink is available online here.