Free BC Transit shuttle bus and extended evening service for Penticton on NYE
Transit running late for NYE
There are plenty of options to getting around safely for those enjoying New Year's Eve festivities in Penticton on Wednesday, including a free BC Transit shuttle bus and extended evening service.
The free shuttle service starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m.
The City of Penticton said this bus will run primarily along Main Street and Skaha Lake Road, also covering Westminster Avenue, Burnaby Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.
The #15 Night Route bus will run until 2:30 a.m.
More information on bus schedules can be found online at www.penticton.ca/transit or contact BC Transit at 1-844-442-2212.
If you plan to drink, plan ahead, and arrange a designated driver, stay overnight or use transit, taxi or rideshare service.
Local RCMP shared that their teams will be out and about looking for distracted drivers and keeping the roads safe.
"Have a safe and happy New Year, everyone," the city said.
More Penticton News
- Crash closes businessKamloops - 12:30 pm
- 1 ecosystem, 2 countriesSalish Sea - 12:16 pm
- Arrest after home invasionFort St. John - 12:12 pm
- Outdoor rink being preppedKamloops - 12:00 pm
- Tree chipping for charityPeachland - 11:46 am
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Griz South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel