Penticton News

Free BC Transit shuttle bus and extended evening service for Penticton on NYE

Transit running late for NYE

Photo: Contributed BC Transit will be running late for NYE

There are plenty of options to getting around safely for those enjoying New Year's Eve festivities in Penticton on Wednesday, including a free BC Transit shuttle bus and extended evening service.

The free shuttle service starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m.

The City of Penticton said this bus will run primarily along Main Street and Skaha Lake Road, also covering Westminster Avenue, Burnaby Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.

The #15 Night Route bus will run until 2:30 a.m.

More information on bus schedules can be found online at www.penticton.ca/transit or contact BC Transit at 1-844-442-2212.

If you plan to drink, plan ahead, and arrange a designated driver, stay overnight or use transit, taxi or rideshare service.

Local RCMP shared that their teams will be out and about looking for distracted drivers and keeping the roads safe.

"Have a safe and happy New Year, everyone," the city said.