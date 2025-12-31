Penticton News

Penticton Indian Band Chief talk success for 2025, tackling racism challenges and importance of self-determination

Notable successes for PIB

Photo: Penticton Indian Band PIB Chief Greg Gabriel talks 2025 highlights and challenges.

It's been a busy and fruitful year for the Penticton Indian Band, with their Chief reflecting on the successes and challenges faced by the Indigenous community.

Chief Greg Gabriel said "it was a good year for PIB," thanks to positive working relationships with their neighbours, the City of Penticton, Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, District of Summerland and other First Nation communities.

"We had a number of accomplishments that we worked hard at," he said.

"We commissioned and celebrated the opening of our new daycare. We have started construction on the addition to our school, which we outgrew, and it is a good thing, because our community is growing. We finished the design and construction of a 24-lot subdivision, which we hopefully fill over the next number of years."

Major upgrades were also completed at the intersection of Highway 97 and Skaha Hills Drive in Penticton, which they worked on with the Ministry of Transportation.

"We also celebrated and made history in the construction of the fish passage through Okanagan Lake Dam," Gabriel said.

The new Okanagan Lake Fish Passage successfully allowed the 2025 salmon run to have free passage from Okanagan River into their Okanagan Lake historical spawning territory.

Throughout the past few decades, salmon returning from their trip to the ocean have found no access to Okanagan Lake.

"This, I think, was so significant because it restores the original passage for a salmon to continue to migrate as it did thousands of years ago. So it was a huge accomplishment," Gabriel said.

The Pow Wow Between the Lakes also returned in Penticton, with members of the Okanagan Nation Alliance, along with other Indigenous community members from Saskatchewan, Alberta, and the United States.

"I really have to commend the family and the [Four Seasons Cultural Society] for bringing that back. That's something that they really take pride in and continue on with those types of traditions and culture," Gabriel said.

"Especially the children who dress up in their regalia. It's something that really touches my heart when I see that, because they're learning at that very age to carry on with those kinds of traditions."

The PIB has been supporting Summerland in challenging the provincially approved gravel mine in Garnet Valley.

The project at 27600 Garnet Valley Rd. was approved by the province in July, even though strong concerns about the gravel pit had been raised by the District of Summerland, the BC Wildlife Federation and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Gabriel said he has some serious concerns about how the decision was made, without the ministries involved speaking with them.

"It's frustrating, it's challenging, and I would expect even more so with the recent legislation that's being passed in BC and Canada."

And there's been plenty of frustration and challenges this year for the PIB, Gabriel said, dealing with residential school denialism and a rise in racism.

"I myself have been a target of some of that racism," he said.

"This political rhetoric and racist rhetoric is going to be adding to the challenges that we are already faced with, new legislation and the recent court decision that's stirring a lot of discussion, assumptions and perceptions," Gabriel said, referring to the Cowichan decision.

The landmark court decision ruled the Cowichan Tribes should have title over 300 hectares of land inside Richmond city limits.

The chief said the PIB council haven't brought it to the community yet, what these new decisions mean and how that may play out in their nation.

"There are people out there promoting this sense that they're going to lose their homes and the bands are going to own municipalities and different townships," Gabriel said.

"There's no doubt that places a lot of fear in the general public, and it doesn't help when people have that agenda to just promote that kind of division with our communities and neighbours."

Indigenous leaders have clarified that these claims misrepresent the Cowichan legal case, which seeks recognition of “Secwépmc rights and not eviction of homeowners.”

Gabriel said that he feels this is setting reconciliation back and further separating Indigenous people.

"The rhetoric I hear out there now is we're supposed to 'sit back, behave and be quiet' and don't raise these kinds of legal challenges," he said.

"This perception that we're sitting on all kinds of government funds and whatnot, enjoying a free lifestyle. That's not the case."

The chief said his biggest fear is that racism gets carried forward.

"I don't want to see that happen, where our children and neighbouring children are going to go back the way it was 50 years ago. That's what I'm scared of, and that's my concern."

Gabriel said the council will be continuing to work on their journey towards self-determination.

"My message is just to think about our future and work together where we can all prosper and continue with being neighbours," he said.

"As long as we continue to communicate and have our open, honest and frank discussions on what the issues are, it will help."