Penticton's Dragonboat Pub hosting annual lunch fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House
Pub's special fundraiser
A Penticton pub is hoping to see many members of the community come out in support of their fundraiser next month, which helps a foundation close to their own family.
Dragon Boat Pub will be hosting the "Safety Boys" fundraising luncheon on Jan. 14 from 1 p.m to 4 p.m., all in support of Ronald McDonald House British Columbia.
People are encouraged to donate online and/or visit the local pub for a meal.
"It has become a yearly tradition to visit the house, bring a monetary donation and serve a meal to the current residents," the pub said in their announcement.
"To date, the Dragonboat Pub family and friends have raised over eight thousand dollars and look forward to surpassing ten thousand on Jan. 27, 2026."
No advance tickets are needed for the event, just cash to donate. Or, donate online here.
More Penticton News
- 100 kilos of drugs seizedBurnaby - 12:12 pm
- Offer hope these holidaysSponsored Content - 12:01 pm
- Compost your Xmas treeKamloops - 12:00 pm
- Rallying around teammateVernon - 11:59 am
- Greens settle over debatesCanada - 11:15 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$359,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Piglet #17 South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel