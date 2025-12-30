Penticton News

Penticton's Dragonboat Pub hosting annual lunch fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House

Pub's special fundraiser

Photo: Dragon Boat Pub Dragon Boat pub visits the house, brings a monetary donation and serves a meal to the current residents.

A Penticton pub is hoping to see many members of the community come out in support of their fundraiser next month, which helps a foundation close to their own family.

Dragon Boat Pub will be hosting the "Safety Boys" fundraising luncheon on Jan. 14 from 1 p.m to 4 p.m., all in support of Ronald McDonald House British Columbia.

People are encouraged to donate online and/or visit the local pub for a meal.

"It has become a yearly tradition to visit the house, bring a monetary donation and serve a meal to the current residents," the pub said in their announcement.

"To date, the Dragonboat Pub family and friends have raised over eight thousand dollars and look forward to surpassing ten thousand on Jan. 27, 2026."

No advance tickets are needed for the event, just cash to donate. Or, donate online here.