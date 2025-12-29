Penticton News

Enter the new year with wellness in Penticton

Gift yourself wellness

Photo: Okanagan Trestles Tour Okanagan Trestles Tour

Get your heart racing with the gift of wellness - the ultimate New Year’s resolution to plan and execute now.

The Okanagan Trestles Tour is back for another year of non-competitive biking through Myra Canyon along the historic Kettle Valley Rail Trail on July 5, and registration is open now - put your name down, and challenge yourself to the tour!

“There is no mass start, you arrive to Myra Canyon to get your bike, which we move up the day before (and) has a bike number plate,” explained event director Glenn Bond.

“You have a matching wrist band number for bike security. You start when you are ready with your friends and or family.”

The 80 kilometre ride starts from Myra Canyon and ends in Penticton at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, where you’ll be met with a BBQ, live music and drinks.

“Staying fit year round is ideal, (start in the)spring (and) start riding your bike, and build up to three to four hours and you will be fin,” encouraged Bond. “Many people ride the event with little training on the bike. Aslong as you are healthy and active you will enjoy the event.”

Bond added the youngest to complete the ride has been 12, and the oldest 84.

If the ride is a little long, don’t fret - the ride has a 40 km start that begins at Chute Lake Lodge Resort.

Plus, enjoy four rest stops along the way.

For more information, visit okanagantrestlestour.com

Needing some inspiration and collaboration to get you through those long, out of office work days? Fulfill that New Year’s resolution to work smarter by booking yourself a space at The Standard Space in Penticton, the “perfect backdrop for productivity and innovation,” offering up hot desks, a boardroom, and much more to help inspire you to get that report, meeting, or project done.

With pricing starting as low as $130 a month for a desk available to you for two days a week and access to the boardroom, there’s plenty of membership options to choose from to help get you out of the office or your home to help boost your productivity.

Book a tour today - the space is located at 124 Estabrook Ave and online at thestandardspace.ca

Find the ultimate zen at Steady Effort Yoga, Wellness, Sound, a family-friendly space offering up multi-sensory activities like aerial hammock and infrared yoga.

“Our studio is a place for families and friends to gather, play, and explore creative movement or be still and present and includes the use of our indoor basketball, Gibbon slackboards, massage chair, beading, colouring and more!” Said owner, operator and facilitator Natasha Hinsche Chwachka.

“Our most popular classes are all of the Aerial classes. From little kids to senior kids, the aerial hammocks are a fun and engaging way to move your body at any age. A hammock suspended from above is used in a variety of ways to support and help explore well know stretches and dynamic movements that promote flexibility, strength,

and balance.”

From floating sound baths to hot yoga to kettlebell circuits and so much more, your wellness journey definitely begins at Steady Effort Yoga.

“The word ‘yoga' can be intimidating for newcomers and beginners,” said Chwachka. “Yoga is not a workout, it is a way to connect within yourself, to your community and beyond. We all begin at the beginning of whatever it is we’re starting. If we already knew everything and could move our bodies in every direction, it wouldn’t be a practice.

Being a student is a lifelong practice and we believe yoga and wellness are for everyone, every body, every age, every stage of life. We are here to have hold space for our community to grow, connect, breathe, have fun and simply be. We will meet you exactly where you are on your movement journey.”

It’s a space that’s safe, supportive and family friendly.

“Together, we create meaningful experiences filled with movement, mindfulness, and connection that are thoughtfully curated to reflect unique interests, abilities, and energy levels,” said Chwachka.

“Join us in a welcoming, heart-led environment where growth and play coexist, and where community is at the center of it all. You can try your first class for free with the code JOINUSANDSEE.”

Visit the studio in person at 106-1641 Dartmouth Ave or online at steadyeffortyoga.ca to get started or consider booking a birthday party or other event there!

