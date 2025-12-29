Penticton News

Mayor Julius Bloomfield of Penticton talks year of successes, and challenges

Photo: Szabo Photography Mayor Julius Bloomfield of Penticton

Penticton's mayor has reflected on a busy 2025, filled with its share of successes and challenges.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield said it has been an interesting year politically, given there was not one but two by-elections, replacing now-MLA Amelia Boultbee and now-MP Helena Konanz on council.

"I think that's shifted the dynamic on council a little bit," Bloomfield said.

"But the idea is to keep moving forward. You keep concentrating on what you can agree on, and trying to figure out those issues that you can't agree on."

He said highlights this year include splash pad upgrades, new pickleball courts, traffic calming measures and sidewalk installations to help with road safety, nearly 200 local events stimulating the economy and the Vees joining the WHL.

As well, he is pleased that there has been some headway with crime statistics and a decline in overdose deaths.

"A reduction in property crime of 22 per cent year over year, around 25 per cent reduction in property crime compared to the last five year average," Bloomfield said.

"[And] we have been exceptionally good at improvement in the overdose death rates. And although the provincial average is coming down as well because of the lot of the work has been done around the province, we have a larger decrease in overdose death rates than most of the communities in BC, and so that tells me that we're on the right path. And it's not a single item that's going to change everything on that issue, it's a combination of things, and it's finding the right combination."

The issue of overdoses and addiction tie directly in many cases to homelessness, which was a significant challenge for Penticton in 2025. Growing encampments and lack of recovery beds became a sticking point before council.

In the fall, council learned they were eligible for a provincially-funded temporary transitional tiny homes project, aimed at getting people off the streets quickly and connected to services for more permanent solutions.

It would have been wet, meaning substance use would be allowed, and council voted down a temporary use permit to allow it. Bloomfield was a vocal supporter of the project, and seeing council turn away provincial funding made him "personally disappointed."

"But, you know, we take these things as they come. And council made a decision, and so we abide by that. I think we missed an opportunity to make a drastic improvement in homeless and addiction issues in the city," Bloomfield said.

"But if that's not the answer, then let's look for something else. We have to keep doing something. And we have done a lot. We've done a lot of good stuff, and we've just got to find more good stuff to do that council can agree on. So, it's kind of back to the drawing board and figuring out what's going to work for everybody."

Moving into goals for 2026, that issue will stay front of mind.

"I don't want to run away from it, shirk away from it, and like I say, doing nothing is not really an option," Bloomfield said, briefly lamenting the loss of millions of provincially-funded services through the tiny homes project.

"That [tiny homes project] is gone. So we've got to figure out what we're going to do, how we're going to do it, and who's going to pay for it."

Another focus in 2026 will be on housing shortages and affordability.

A few city-owned properties are already in the works for development for below-market housing, and others are potentially headed the same way as staff look at what money can be gotten from the provincial and federal governments.

"But I think that at the provincial and federal level, the money is running a little short, and so we've again got to get inventive as to how we're going to do things, if we want to see some progress in 2026 and beyond," Bloomfield said.

While 2026 represents the last three quarters of this council's term ahead of an October general election, Bloomfield said that does not mean business stops.

"We don't only think about next year, you know, we've got to think about the next five years," Bloomfield said.

"We've got some aging infrastructure that needs to be replaced, and we've all seen the stories of the different municipalities and private systems around the city that are outside of the city, that are in trouble because they just don't have the reserves to deal with it."

He noted that during the recent budget deliberations, a portion of money was proposed for the reserves, but the idea failed.

"Everybody said, you know, it's a good idea, just not right now," Bloomfield said.

"I think cities have to start regulating themselves a lot better than they do now, because right now there's no legislation to follow about reserve funds for cities. Unlike stratas, that have bylaws they have to follow about how much they put in reserves, it's not the same for cities, and the city is really just a big strata. So that's something for [The Union of BC Municipalities] to consider, and the provincial government to consider, of course, but I believe that in Penticton that we should be looking to do something like that."

Speaking of the election, Bloomfield said he has made no secret that he will be running again.

"It's an interesting job. It's tough job, but I feel that it's a job with purpose. And the purpose of life is to have a life of purpose, right? So, it's rewarding in that respect."

As the year winds to a close, Bloomfield had well wishes for everyone in the city.

"We look forward to having another banner year in 2026 where we can advance different projects within the city and build on the foundations that we've already been built in different departments and all focused on making the city of Penticton a more vibrant and beautiful place to live."